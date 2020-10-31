[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4688

…whilst I would quietly ask…

Questions - Roxanne Barcelo

coothead

#4689

…about who wants to be a…

Rocket Man - Elton John

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtVBCG6ThDk

#4690

…well, I certainly don’t think that…

The Fat Man - Fats Domino

…will be applying for that job. :rofl:

coothead

#4691

…the position you just missed was the…

Sweet Spot - Kim Petras

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkdTQWS5Mj0

U’re next… :biggrin:

#4692

I’m so old, that I keep getting the letter
sequence of the ablephat all wrong. :eek:

Ooooops, I’m now pitsnog this in the
wrong thread. :unhappy:

Anyway, I do know that…

Umam’ Uyajabula - Miriam Makeba

…or would be if still alive, about my slide
into amusing stupidity. :winky:

It may even mildly amused some of our
Zulu language conversant members here. :biggrin:

coothead

#4693

…because she has left the…

Vanity Fair - World Party

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Pvrv72aXsY

#4694

…and was last seen…

Walking To New Orleans - Fats Domino

coothead

#4695

…singing a…

X-Mas Song - Spike

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQQiHub9XY4

#4696

…and telling everyone…

You’re Gonna Miss Me - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4697

…a bit, but I’ll stay with…

Żono moja - Masters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7ThXmLKRPI

#4698

…there’s no doubt about it, you are blessed with…

A Good Heart - Feargal Sharkey

coothead

#4699

…and a beautiful wife who like to…

Besame Mucho - The Beatles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0VwQXnkDqU

#4700

…and perchance to…

Caress your soul - Sticky Fingers

coothead

#4701

…to ease the feeling of…

Despair, Hangover & Ecstasy - The Dø

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fITx45PodIM

#4702

…you make it sound like you’ve reached the…

End Of The Line :unhappy: - The Traveling Wilburys

coothead

#4703

…no, it was the result of a…

Free Lunch - Isaiah Rashad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJksTRgY8-c

#4704

…consisting, but not exclusively, of…

Greens beans potatoes tomatoes - Shirley Caesar

coothead

#4705

…yeh,…

Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now - The Smiths

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Roe9-DlhXzY

#4706

…oh dear, how wrong can I be? I always
thought that you, if pushed, would say…

I’m Happy :rofl: - Ivor Cutler

coothead

#4707

…actually I am, like a…

Jockey Full of Bourbon - Tom Waits

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgMP9O-cIV8