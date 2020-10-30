59th Street Bridge Song, The (Feelin’ Groovy) – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWBvcJAXwu4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=So0ZrTwf8vI (“Feelin’ Groovy” - from The Concert in Central Park)
59th Street Bridge Song, The (Feelin’ Groovy) – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWBvcJAXwu4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=So0ZrTwf8vI (“Feelin’ Groovy” - from The Concert in Central Park)
…those were such…
Groovy Times - The Clash
…as long as one could avoid being…
coothead
…OK, I think…
I’ll Cry Instead - The Beatles
…perhaps, if you’re not to tall…
Jumpin’ Jack Flash - The Rolling Stones
…will wipe away those tears.
coothead
…and if not, I’ll try…
Kittens, Cakes And Cuddles - Biffy Clyro
Little Darlin’ – The Diamonds (1957)
…though probably not referring to…
Mary Jane’s Last Dance - Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
coothead
…and absolutely not to any…
Naughty Girl - Beyoncé
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da - The Beatles
Hi levijans89, welcome to the forums!
Song names sometimes have different spelling in different places, making search for duplicates awkward.
Your entry is OK, though it was already entered in post #479.
…That’s why I…
Pound the Alarm - Nicki Minaj
…whilst I would quietly ask…
coothead
…about who wants to be a…
Rocket Man - Elton John
…well, I certainly don’t think that…
…will be applying for that job.
coothead
…the position you just missed was the…
Sweet Spot - Kim Petras
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkdTQWS5Mj0
…U’re next…
I’m so old, that I keep getting the letter
sequence of the ablephat all wrong.
Ooooops, I’m now pitsnog this in the
wrong thread.
Anyway, I do know that…
Umam’ Uyajabula - Miriam Makeba
…or would be if still alive, about my slide
into amusing stupidity.
It may even mildly amused some of our
Zulu language conversant members here.
coothead
…because she has left the…
Vanity Fair - World Party
…and was last seen…
Walking To New Orleans - Fats Domino
coothead
…singing a…
X-Mas Song - Spike
…and telling everyone…
You’re Gonna Miss Me - Lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead