[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
…I have nothing pithy to say to that,
other than that this is for all the…

Zintombi - Ladysmith black mambazo

…who may happen to be playing this
game. :biggrin:

coothead

…and I wonder what happend with…

All The Young Dudes - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MofCwll5dR0

…I would imagine that they’ve all become…

Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered - Ella Fitzgerald

…with at least a modicum of baldness. :rofl:

coothead

…baldness, I’d say…

C’est Magnifique - Eartha Kitt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqcI5EVF6bU

…dare one say that it’s also…

Delightful - Dounia

coothead

…and it’s absolutely…

Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgBJmlPo8Xw

59th Street Bridge Song, The (Feelin’ Groovy) – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWBvcJAXwu4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=So0ZrTwf8vI (“Feelin’ Groovy” - from The Concert in Central Park)

…those were such…

Groovy Times - The Clash

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVvpmuAzoo4

…as long as one could avoid being…

Hara Lebitla - Brenda Fassie

coothead

…OK, I think…

I’ll Cry Instead - The Beatles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfnkMBOSIUQ

…perhaps, if you’re not to tall…

Jumpin’ Jack Flash - The Rolling Stones

…will wipe away those tears. :winky:

coothead

…and if not, I’ll try…

Kittens, Cakes And Cuddles - Biffy Clyro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KBEbcibVcg

Little Darlin’ – The Diamonds (1957)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FYoYYChb0Y

…though probably not referring to…

Mary Jane’s Last Dance - Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

coothead

…and absolutely not to any…

Naughty Girl - Beyoncé

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZuJ_OHBN78

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da - The Beatles

Hi levijans89, welcome to the forums! :smiley:

Song names sometimes have different spelling in different places, making search for duplicates awkward.

Your entry is OK, though it was already entered in post #479.

…That’s why I…

Pound the Alarm - Nicki Minaj

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8l5F1CHkTs

…whilst I would quietly ask…

Questions - Roxanne Barcelo

coothead

…about who wants to be a…

Rocket Man - Elton John

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtVBCG6ThDk

…well, I certainly don’t think that…

The Fat Man - Fats Domino

…will be applying for that job. :rofl:

coothead