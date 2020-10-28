…looks like you’ve discovered an…
Unknown Legend - Neil Young
…how come it’s…
Voi che sapete - Cecilia Bartoli
coothead
…I figaro it’s the…
Wonders of the Unknown - Behind Clouds
Yuppy Flu - Land of Talk
…I have nothing pithy to say to that,
other than that this is for all the…
Zintombi - Ladysmith black mambazo
…who may happen to be playing this
game.
coothead
…and I wonder what happend with…
All The Young Dudes - David Bowie
…I would imagine that they’ve all become…
Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered - Ella Fitzgerald
…with at least a modicum of baldness.
coothead
…baldness, I’d say…
C’est Magnifique - Eartha Kitt
…dare one say that it’s also…
coothead
…and it’s absolutely…
Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
59th Street Bridge Song, The (Feelin’ Groovy) – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWBvcJAXwu4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=So0ZrTwf8vI (“Feelin’ Groovy” - from The Concert in Central Park)
…those were such…
Groovy Times - The Clash
…as long as one could avoid being…
coothead
…OK, I think…
I’ll Cry Instead - The Beatles
…perhaps, if you’re not to tall…
Jumpin’ Jack Flash - The Rolling Stones
…will wipe away those tears.
coothead
…and if not, I’ll try…
Kittens, Cakes And Cuddles - Biffy Clyro
Little Darlin’ – The Diamonds (1957)
…though probably not referring to…
Mary Jane’s Last Dance - Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
coothead
…and absolutely not to any…
Naughty Girl - Beyoncé