…strange, I thought that they had…
No Self Control - Peter Gabriel
coothead
…strange, I thought that they had…
No Self Control - Peter Gabriel
coothead
…whatever, that’s all…
Over Now - Post Malone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFPoHUIRpvg
I’m so old I’ve posted 1500 songs, still going…
…I don’t know how old you are, but…
I’m so old, though, that I’m probably
in the final decade of my little life.
coothead
…now that’s out of the …
Question - Old 97’s
Razors.Out - Mike Shinoda feat. Chino Moreno
…can’t believe this was never posted when the S came up…
Summertime - Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
Gosh, I couldn’t hold 'em back…
Tracks of My Tears, The – The Miracles (1965)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_MRhDh61sg
…looks like you’ve discovered an…
Unknown Legend - Neil Young
…how come it’s…
Voi che sapete - Cecilia Bartoli
coothead
…I figaro it’s the…
Wonders of the Unknown - Behind Clouds
Note: If you put a space before the URL it will show as a link, like this.
Yuppy Flu - Land of Talk
…I have nothing pithy to say to that,
other than that this is for all the…
Zintombi - Ladysmith black mambazo
…who may happen to be playing this
game.
coothead
…and I wonder what happend with…
All The Young Dudes - David Bowie
…I would imagine that they’ve all become…
Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered - Ella Fitzgerald
…with at least a modicum of baldness.
coothead
…baldness, I’d say…
C’est Magnifique - Eartha Kitt
…dare one say that it’s also…
coothead
…and it’s absolutely…
Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
59th Street Bridge Song, The (Feelin’ Groovy) – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWBvcJAXwu4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=So0ZrTwf8vI (“Feelin’ Groovy” - from The Concert in Central Park)
…those were such…
Groovy Times - The Clash