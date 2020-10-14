[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4636

…but time marches on and…

The Autumn Leaves - Cecile Bredie

…are now gently beginning to fall.

coothead

#4637

…while I’m still dry…

Under My Umbrella - Incubus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A81-jsg3WaU

#4638

…with, perhaps, a pair of…

valenki - Nightcore

…on your feet. :winky:

coothead

#4639

…hope you don’t mind me asking…

What Difference Does It Make? - The Smiths

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbOx8TyvUmI

#4640

…I would have to say very little,
unless one were experiencing…

Xanthopsia - Mikael Mikastro

coothead

#4641

…well, I’m experiencing both…

Yellow, Brown & Green - Ariel Kill Him

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_yFKgADhJQ

#4642

… it sounds as though, unknowingly of
course, that you’ve just been given a…

ZOL - Max Hurrel

Have you also experienced an
uncontrollable desire for munchies :rofl:

coothead

#4643

…thanks, much appreciated. Hope you’re in for…

Another Round - Foo Fighters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYH_MR07mwQ

#4644

…OK, so with nothing too smart-arse
with which to start proceedings, let’s…

Begin The Beguine - Ella Fitzgerald

coothead

#4645

…and let all people here…

Come Out and Play - The Offspring

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jOk8dk-qaU

#4646

…they seem rather reluctant to do that. :unhappy:

Perhaps they now believe this is a very…

Dangerous Game - Klergy :eek:

coothead

#4647

…or they see how much…

Everything Is Embarrassing - Sky Ferreira

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jtTeMgWNhA

#4648

…yes, that is very true. :biggrin:

I have been known to make a…

Faux Pas - MBillia Bell

…in many of my posts. :eek: :wonky:

coothead

#4649

…whatever let you have a…

Glorious Day - Weezer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qg0XoFYSY6I

#4650

…well this…

Habanera - Angela Gheorghiu

…would give me a great start. :winky:

coothead

#4651

…yeh…

Isn’t She Lovely - Stevie Wonder

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oE56g61mW44

#4652

…somewhat like…

Jennifer - Eurythmics

…I suppose. :taped:

coothead

#4653

…over to a next door supermarket…

Kalinka-malinka - Kalinka Flashmob in Kaliningrad, Russia

#4654

…as you now seem to be introducing the quantum leap into
the game, I think that this litle extravaganza…

Libiamo ne’lieti calici - Andrea Bocelli & Angela Gheorghiu

…might be a leap in the right direction - ( Kaliningrad to Rome ). :rofl:

coothead

#4655

…landing somewhere in Italy…

Maestro della voce · Premiata Forneria Marconi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbjOXKUrGpE