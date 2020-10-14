…but time marches on and…
The Autumn Leaves - Cecile Bredie
…are now gently beginning to fall.
coothead
…while I’m still dry…
Under My Umbrella - Incubus
…with, perhaps, a pair of…
…on your feet.
coothead
…hope you don’t mind me asking…
What Difference Does It Make? - The Smiths
…I would have to say very little,
unless one were experiencing…
coothead
…well, I’m experiencing both…
Yellow, Brown & Green - Ariel Kill Him
… it sounds as though, unknowingly of
course, that you’ve just been given a…
Have you also experienced an
uncontrollable desire for munchies
coothead
…thanks, much appreciated. Hope you’re in for…
Another Round - Foo Fighters
…OK, so with nothing too smart-arse
with which to start proceedings, let’s…
Begin The Beguine - Ella Fitzgerald
coothead
…and let all people here…
Come Out and Play - The Offspring
…they seem rather reluctant to do that.
Perhaps they now believe this is a very…
coothead
…or they see how much…
Everything Is Embarrassing - Sky Ferreira
…yes, that is very true.
I have been known to make a…
…in many of my posts.
coothead
…whatever let you have a…
Glorious Day - Weezer
…well this…
…would give me a great start.
coothead
…yeh…
Isn’t She Lovely - Stevie Wonder
…somewhat like…
…I suppose.
coothead
…as you now seem to be introducing the quantum leap into
the game, I think that this litle extravaganza…
Libiamo ne’lieti calici - Andrea Bocelli & Angela Gheorghiu
…might be a leap in the right direction - ( Kaliningrad to Rome ).
coothead
…landing somewhere in Italy…
Maestro della voce · Premiata Forneria Marconi