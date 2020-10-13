…that sounds…
Horrible - Jack Off Jill
…that sounds…
…though, one might say…
It’s Not Right But It’s Okay - Whitney Houston
coothead
…hm…
Just Don’t Say You Lost It - Hot Water Music
…not while I’m wearing my…
Kinky Boots - The Irish Brigade
coothead
…and we’re singing…
The Limping Song - The Limp Twins
…or anything else that might give one…
Moments of Pleasure - Kate Bush
coothead
…that’s the goal,…
Nothing Else Matters - Apocalyptica
…except, perhaps, for our…
Old Friends - Simon & Garfunkel
coothead
…playing a few games at the …
Penny Arcade – Roy Orbison (1970)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpmYkvlwg-0 (in Concert Australia 1972)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-K5L9gF9A8 (w/Lyrics)
…pity we are all…
Quarantined - At the Drive-In
…let’s hope that it’s no too late but hopefully…
coothead
…it’s never too late for…
Summertime - George Gershwin
…but time marches on and…
The Autumn Leaves - Cecile Bredie
…are now gently beginning to fall.
coothead
…while I’m still dry…
Under My Umbrella - Incubus
…with, perhaps, a pair of…
…on your feet.
coothead
…hope you don’t mind me asking…
What Difference Does It Make? - The Smiths
…I would have to say very little,
unless one were experiencing…
coothead
…well, I’m experiencing both…
Yellow, Brown & Green - Ariel Kill Him
… it sounds as though, unknowingly of
course, that you’ve just been given a…
Have you also experienced an
uncontrollable desire for munchies
coothead
…thanks, much appreciated. Hope you’re in for…
Another Round - Foo Fighters