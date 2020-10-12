…where they could provide…
Xtra Love - We Are Twin
Xtra Love - We Are Twin
You and Your Friends - Wiz Khalifa
coothead
…aka…
Zehn kleine Jägermeister - Die Toten Hosen
…that “aka” may be German for ten green bottles,
but then, I could be wrong about the translation.
I sometimes think that I might be suffering from…
…but again, I’m not really sure about that either.
Perhaps I should just stop thinking, I don’t know.
coothead
…being hairless aka…
Bald Headed - Dr. John
…personally, I like the feeling of a …
…head.
coothead
…but when it comes with a nose…
Dripping - Blonde Redhead
…like the…
Early Morning Rain - Bob Dylan
coothead
…thinking of all the things I…
Forget to Remember - Mudvayne
.well, I’ve forgotten everything too,
except the need for a “G” letter.
I checked this one out…
Gynotikolobomassophile - HYULP
…and it hasn’t been used yet.
My guess is that it won’t be used
again, at least, in my lifetime.
Check out the pronunciation here:
coothead
…that sounds…
Horrible - Jack Off Jill
…though, one might say…
It’s Not Right But It’s Okay - Whitney Houston
coothead
…hm…
Just Don’t Say You Lost It - Hot Water Music
…not while I’m wearing my…
Kinky Boots - The Irish Brigade
coothead
…and we’re singing…
The Limping Song - The Limp Twins
…or anything else that might give one…
Moments of Pleasure - Kate Bush
coothead
…that’s the goal,…
Nothing Else Matters - Apocalyptica
…except, perhaps, for our…
Old Friends - Simon & Garfunkel
coothead
…playing a few games at the …
Penny Arcade – Roy Orbison (1970)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpmYkvlwg-0 (in Concert Australia 1972)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-K5L9gF9A8 (w/Lyrics)
…pity we are all…
Quarantined - At the Drive-In