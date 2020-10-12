[GAME] Song titles A-Z

…all I can say is, that’s…

Quite Unusual - Front 242

…if not…

Rare - Selena Gomez

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ia1iuXbEaYQ

…so is…

Solipsism - Fenne Lily

…I would imagine. :eyebrows:

…unfortunate that’s…

True - Marin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaWWYUEuzlA

U (Man Like) - Bon Iver

…human, like a…

Vanities’ Child - Aine Furey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9DFRY6C9gE

…In Biblical terms, vanity was
often symbolized by the…

Whore of Babylon - Zheani :nono:

Source:-
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vanity#Symbolism

…where they could provide…

Xtra Love - We Are Twin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfr-OiX-46w

…for…

You and Your Friends - Wiz Khalifa :weee:

…aka…

Zehn kleine Jägermeister - Die Toten Hosen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tR4vamT51Nw

…that “aka” may be German for ten green bottles,
but then, I could be wrong about the translation. :wonky:

I sometimes think that I might be suffering from…

Aboulomania - Sloth Baby

…but again, I’m not really sure about that either. :unhappy:

Perhaps I should just stop thinking, I don’t know. :nono:

…being hairless aka

Bald Headed - Dr. John

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLBcytRpM84

…personally, I like the feeling of a …

Cold - Annie Lennox

…head.

…but when it comes with a nose…

Dripping - Blonde Redhead

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qb1Ic9yiXQ0

…like the…

Early Morning Rain - Bob Dylan

…thinking of all the things I…

Forget to Remember - Mudvayne

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hyIwB4MR90

.well, I’ve forgotten everything too,
except the need for a “G” letter.

I checked this one out…

Gynotikolobomassophile - HYULP

…and it hasn’t been used yet. :biggrin:
My guess is that it won’t be used
again, at least, in my lifetime. :rofl:

Check out the pronunciation here:

Gynotikolobomassophile

…that sounds…

Horrible - Jack Off Jill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDjhmoCdcUo

…though, one might say…

It’s Not Right But It’s Okay - Whitney Houston

…hm…

Just Don’t Say You Lost It - Hot Water Music

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9onruooRKk