…unless, it’s possibly,…
coothead
…unless, it’s possibly,…
coothead
…no big deal, those I’ve…
Plenty of - Ms. John Soda
…all I can say is, that’s…
coothead
…if not…
Rare - Selena Gomez
…so is…
…I would imagine.
coothead
…unfortunate that’s…
True - Marin
U (Man Like) - Bon Iver
…human, like a…
Vanities’ Child - Aine Furey
…In Biblical terms, vanity was
often symbolized by the…
Source:-
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vanity#Symbolism
coothead
…where they could provide…
Xtra Love - We Are Twin
…for…
You and Your Friends - Wiz Khalifa
coothead
…aka…
Zehn kleine Jägermeister - Die Toten Hosen
…that “aka” may be German for ten green bottles,
but then, I could be wrong about the translation.
I sometimes think that I might be suffering from…
…but again, I’m not really sure about that either.
Perhaps I should just stop thinking, I don’t know.
coothead
…being hairless aka…
Bald Headed - Dr. John
…personally, I like the feeling of a …
…head.
coothead
…but when it comes with a nose…
Dripping - Blonde Redhead
…like the…
Early Morning Rain - Bob Dylan
coothead
…thinking of all the things I…
Forget to Remember - Mudvayne
.well, I’ve forgotten everything too,
except the need for a “G” letter.
I checked this one out…
Gynotikolobomassophile - HYULP
…and it hasn’t been used yet.
My guess is that it won’t be used
again, at least, in my lifetime.
Check out the pronunciation here:
coothead
…this one I’d never heard before, or will again…
Erik’s Song - Slowdive