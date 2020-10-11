[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
#4590

…while I’m just waiting for a…

Blue Monday - Fats Domino

coothead

2 Likes
#4591

…til then, here’s one for…

Cat People - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpdHMaccjw4

1 Like
#4592

…or for the canine aficionados…

Do the Dog - The Specials :heart:

coothead

#4593

…agree, they…

Earned It - Bootstraps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIZzOdRVhDQ

#4594

…I must have got it all wrong again -
( nothing odd about that for me :rolleyes: ).
Silly me just imagined that they got it for…

Free - Ultra Nate

coothead

#4595

…no, they were spoiled brats with…

Great Expectations - The Gaslight Anthem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2Leo9HSaGQ

#4596

…but note that…

Hard Times - Ray Charles

…came seven years earlier ( 1854 )

coothead

1 Like
#4597

…and then we regularly woke up at the…

Intensive Care Unit - Renard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mzw88BCUE7g

#4598

…that experience of yours was most probably…

Just A Dream - Nelly

coothead

#4599

…I thought I was…

Knowing How The World Works - Les Savy Fav

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1dS-2Qm-nE

#4600

…unlike you, I think that I’m suffering from a…

Lost Mind - Mose Allison :eek:

coothead

#4601

hope you haven’t lost…

More Today Than Yesterday – Spiral Starecase (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRNPppaIW6I

2 Likes
#4602

…lucky me and Bobby McGee, have…

Nothing Left to Lose - The Pretty Reckless

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Tv_naFdLKg

1 Like
#4603

…unless, it’s possibly,…

One of your tears - Prince

coothead

1 Like
#4604

…no big deal, those I’ve…

Plenty of - Ms. John Soda

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuwGiuLIQZA

#4605

…all I can say is, that’s…

Quite Unusual - Front 242

coothead

#4607

…if not…

Rare - Selena Gomez

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ia1iuXbEaYQ

#4608

…so is…

Solipsism - Fenne Lily

…I would imagine. :eyebrows:

coothead

#4609

…unfortunate that’s…

True - Marin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaWWYUEuzlA

#4610

U (Man Like) - Bon Iver