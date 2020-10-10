[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
#4582

…you could also have added that he was…

The Man with the Child in His Eyes - Kate Bush

It seems that I am experiencing a great
many brain farts this week. :eek:

I think that I am just too pooped to pop. :wonky:

coothead

2 Likes
#4583

…you happen to repeat that song,

Unfortunately - Prong

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wb-spyJpQU

Still time to edit. :biggrin:

1 Like
#4584

…it must be the…

Voices In My Head - Ashley Tisdale

coothead

#4585

…so you did it again! Hope your new edit also will be…

Well Done - Idles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Oxqf_15k0w

#4586

No, the first time was by Ocean Wisdom
and the second was by Ashley Tisdale. :winky:

Of course, I do understand that you think…

Xanomai - Mapia IakΩboy

…which translated from Greek is I’m lost. :biggrin:

coothead

1 Like
#4587

…no, I just wanted to assist as your…

Yeoman - Baths

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYkP4WRM118

#4588

…no, that is not what I need. :unhappy:

I could, at a pinch though, just
about tolerate a…

Zena Od Sultana - Tijana eM

…to assist in the daily running
of my humble little abode. :rofl:

coothead

#4589

look listen, I found…

Another Song About the Weekend

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ny44D3ArgUw

#4590

…while I’m just waiting for a…

Blue Monday - Fats Domino

coothead

2 Likes
#4591

…til then, here’s one for…

Cat People - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpdHMaccjw4

1 Like
#4592

…or for the canine aficionados…

Do the Dog - The Specials :heart:

coothead

#4593

…agree, they…

Earned It - Bootstraps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIZzOdRVhDQ

#4594

…I must have got it all wrong again -
( nothing odd about that for me :rolleyes: ).
Silly me just imagined that they got it for…

Free - Ultra Nate

coothead

#4595

…no, they were spoiled brats with…

Great Expectations - The Gaslight Anthem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2Leo9HSaGQ

#4596

…but note that…

Hard Times - Ray Charles

…came seven years earlier ( 1854 )

coothead

1 Like
#4597

…and then we regularly woke up at the…

Intensive Care Unit - Renard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mzw88BCUE7g

#4598

…that experience of yours was most probably…

Just A Dream - Nelly

coothead

#4599

…I thought I was…

Knowing How The World Works - Les Savy Fav

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1dS-2Qm-nE

#4600

…unlike you, I think that I’m suffering from a…

Lost Mind - Mose Allison :eek:

coothead

#4601

hope you haven’t lost…

More Today Than Yesterday – Spiral Starecase (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRNPppaIW6I