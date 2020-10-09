Me and My Broken Heart
Rixton
As we start to get into October, I have noticed the weather is getting colder, we have more
North Winds - The Stranglers
But then, It’s always brighter…
On the Other Side - The Strokes
Purple People Eater - Sheb Wooley
Quest For Resistance - Heaven Shall Burn
Unfortunately, according to the Borg,
you will find that all…
Resistance Is Futile - Monster
coothead
…I think I can win this, he is just a…
Small Man, Big Mouth - Minor Threat
…you could also have added that he was…
The Man with the Child in His Eyes - Kate Bush
It seems that I am experiencing a great
many brain farts this week.
I think that I am just too pooped to pop.
coothead
…you happen to repeat that song,
Unfortunately - Prong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wb-spyJpQU
Still time to edit.
…it must be the…
Voices In My Head - Ashley Tisdale
coothead
…so you did it again! Hope your new edit also will be…
Well Done - Idles
No, the first time was by Ocean Wisdom
and the second was by Ashley Tisdale.
Of course, I do understand that you think…
…which translated from Greek is I’m lost.
coothead
…no, I just wanted to assist as your…
Yeoman - Baths
…no, that is not what I need.
I could, at a pinch though, just
about tolerate a…
…to assist in the daily running
of my humble little abode.
coothead
…
look listen, I found…
Another Song About the Weekend
…while I’m just waiting for a…
coothead
…til then, here’s one for…
Cat People - David Bowie
…or for the canine aficionados…
coothead
…agree, they…
Earned It - Bootstraps
…I must have got it all wrong again -
( nothing odd about that for me ).
Silly me just imagined that they got it for…
coothead