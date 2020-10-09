…be careful though, you may have to…
coothead
…be careful though, you may have to…
coothead
…that’s not too bad if we could be…
Featuring Some Of Your Favorite Words - From First to Last
…well, one of my favourite amusing words is…
…although I would not consider it to be either
the first or the last, but rather somewhere in
the region of the lower middle.
coothead
…I take it you have only…
Honorable Intentions - Davina Joy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ro1CUDZq9bA
…I couldn’t honestly say that all of my…
…are honourable.
coothead
…when asked I’ll say we’re…
Just Friends - Amy Winehouse
…sorry about that - ( brain fart ).
When asked, I should have said that I ought to…
…than to put an “N” before a “K”.
coothead
…I wish I could stop…
Laughing Out Loud - The Wallflowers
Me and My Broken Heart
Rixton
As we start to get into October, I have noticed the weather is getting colder, we have more
North Winds - The Stranglers
But then, It’s always brighter…
On the Other Side - The Strokes
Purple People Eater - Sheb Wooley
Quest For Resistance - Heaven Shall Burn
Unfortunately, according to the Borg,
you will find that all…
Resistance Is Futile - Monster
coothead
…I think I can win this, he is just a…
Small Man, Big Mouth - Minor Threat
…you could also have added that he was…
The Man with the Child in His Eyes - Kate Bush
It seems that I am experiencing a great
many brain farts this week.
I think that I am just too pooped to pop.
coothead
…you happen to repeat that song,
Unfortunately - Prong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wb-spyJpQU
Still time to edit.
…it must be the…
Voices In My Head - Ashley Tisdale
coothead
…so you did it again! Hope your new edit also will be…
Well Done - Idles
No, the first time was by Ocean Wisdom
and the second was by Ashley Tisdale.
Of course, I do understand that you think…
…which translated from Greek is I’m lost.
coothead