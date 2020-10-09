[GAME] Song titles A-Z

…be careful though, you may have to…

Eat Your Words - Lagwagon

coothead

…that’s not too bad if we could be…

Featuring Some Of Your Favorite Words - From First to Last

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruc3eLwsONU

…well, one of my favourite amusing words is…

Gonads - GG DOOM

…although I would not consider it to be either
the first or the last, but rather somewhere in
the region of the lower middle. :rofl:

coothead

…I take it you have only…

Honorable Intentions - Davina Joy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ro1CUDZq9bA

:wink:

…I couldn’t honestly say that all of my…

Intentions - Justin Bieber

…are honourable. :unhappy:

coothead

…when asked I’ll say we’re…

Just Friends - Amy Winehouse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvRnrIv3mpM

1 Like
…sorry about that - ( brain fart ). :eek:

When asked, I should have said that I ought to…

Know Better - Headie One X RV

…than to put an “N” before a “K”. :wonky:

coothead

…I wish I could stop…

Laughing Out Loud - The Wallflowers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5o8OEq_RVeY

Me and My Broken Heart

Rixton

As we start to get into October, I have noticed the weather is getting colder, we have more

North Winds - The Stranglers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bi2ZUT9VabY

But then, It’s always brighter…

On the Other Side - The Strokes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_zlgcNhoUk

Purple People Eater - Sheb Wooley

Quest For Resistance - Heaven Shall Burn

Unfortunately, according to the Borg,
you will find that all…

Resistance Is Futile - Monster

coothead

…I think I can win this, he is just a…

Small Man, Big Mouth - Minor Threat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfBwNqSKVTY

…you could also have added that he was…

The Man with the Child in His Eyes - Kate Bush

It seems that I am experiencing a great
many brain farts this week. :eek:

I think that I am just too pooped to pop. :wonky:

coothead

…you happen to repeat that song,

Unfortunately - Prong

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wb-spyJpQU

Still time to edit. :biggrin:

…it must be the…

Voices In My Head - Ashley Tisdale

coothead

…so you did it again! Hope your new edit also will be…

Well Done - Idles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Oxqf_15k0w

No, the first time was by Ocean Wisdom
and the second was by Ashley Tisdale. :winky:

Of course, I do understand that you think…

Xanomai - Mapia IakΩboy

…which translated from Greek is I’m lost. :biggrin:

coothead

