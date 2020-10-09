…what I’ve seen so far is a Super …
Zealous Champion - Paul Lipson
Zealous Champion - Paul Lipson
The zealous champion is, of course,
@Erik_J, with almost 33% of the
total posts.
His nearest rivals are @TechnoBear
and @Gandalf with 15%. of the total.
The contributors/contestants have gone
through the alphabet amazingly about
170 times.
And now we are on yet…
Another Go Round - The Eastern Plain
coothead
…and let us never start…
Breaking the Habit - Linkin Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2H4l9RpkwM
(The quality of the songs has become irrelevant with this new mode.)
…though those who may not feel…
…making comments, should not be
deterred from posting in the normal
way.
coothead
…according to the rules, it’s OK to…
Do What U Want - Lady Gaga
…be careful though, you may have to…
coothead
…that’s not too bad if we could be…
Featuring Some Of Your Favorite Words - From First to Last
…well, one of my favourite amusing words is…
…although I would not consider it to be either
the first or the last, but rather somewhere in
the region of the lower middle.
coothead
…I take it you have only…
Honorable Intentions - Davina Joy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ro1CUDZq9bA
…I couldn’t honestly say that all of my…
…are honourable.
coothead
…when asked I’ll say we’re…
Just Friends - Amy Winehouse
…sorry about that - ( brain fart ).
When asked, I should have said that I ought to…
…than to put an “N” before a “K”.
coothead
…I wish I could stop…
Laughing Out Loud - The Wallflowers
Me and My Broken Heart
Rixton
As we start to get into October, I have noticed the weather is getting colder, we have more
North Winds - The Stranglers
But then, It’s always brighter…
On the Other Side - The Strokes
Purple People Eater - Sheb Wooley
Quest For Resistance - Heaven Shall Burn
Unfortunately, according to the Borg,
you will find that all…
Resistance Is Futile - Monster
coothead
…I think I can win this, he is just a…
Small Man, Big Mouth - Minor Threat