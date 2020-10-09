[GAME] Song titles A-Z

…and so, I believe, is …

Waterloo Bridge - Louise Marshall

coothead

…I think aka as an…

Xtension - Marc Antona

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hnbE-_y9Uo

…I thought that your aka had me beat, but…

You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me - Cher

…just yet. :weee:

coothead

…what I’ve seen so far is a Super …

Zealous Champion - Paul Lipson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2i60Y-SMhWI

The zealous champion is, of course,
@Erik_J, with almost 33% of the
total posts.

His nearest rivals are @TechnoBear
and @Gandalf with 15%. of the total.

The contributors/contestants have gone
through the alphabet amazingly about
170 times.

And now we are on yet…

Another Go Round - The Eastern Plain

coothead

…and let us never start…

Breaking the Habit - Linkin Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2H4l9RpkwM

(The quality of the songs has become irrelevant with this new mode.)

…though those who may not feel…

Comfortable - Lauv

…making comments, should not be
deterred from posting in the normal
way. :unhappy:

coothead

…according to the rules, it’s OK to…

Do What U Want - Lady Gaga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAeV90a5l-E

…be careful though, you may have to…

Eat Your Words - Lagwagon

coothead

…that’s not too bad if we could be…

Featuring Some Of Your Favorite Words - From First to Last

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruc3eLwsONU

…well, one of my favourite amusing words is…

Gonads - GG DOOM

…although I would not consider it to be either
the first or the last, but rather somewhere in
the region of the lower middle. :rofl:

coothead

…I take it you have only…

Honorable Intentions - Davina Joy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ro1CUDZq9bA

:wink:

…I couldn’t honestly say that all of my…

Intentions - Justin Bieber

…are honourable. :unhappy:

coothead

…when asked I’ll say we’re…

Just Friends - Amy Winehouse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvRnrIv3mpM

…sorry about that - ( brain fart ). :eek:

When asked, I should have said that I ought to…

Know Better - Headie One X RV

…than to put an “N” before a “K”. :wonky:

coothead

…I wish I could stop…

Laughing Out Loud - The Wallflowers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5o8OEq_RVeY

Me and My Broken Heart

Rixton

As we start to get into October, I have noticed the weather is getting colder, we have more

North Winds - The Stranglers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bi2ZUT9VabY

But then, It’s always brighter…

On the Other Side - The Strokes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_zlgcNhoUk

Purple People Eater - Sheb Wooley