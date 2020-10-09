Thunder - Imagine Dragons
…the cause of which is still…
Undeniably - Terence Trent D’Arby
…uncertain.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thunder#Cause
coothead
…yet it’s even…
Visible from Space - Hunch
…and so, I believe, is …
Waterloo Bridge - Louise Marshall
coothead
…I think aka as an…
Xtension - Marc Antona
…I thought that your aka had me beat, but…
You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me - Cher
…just yet.
coothead
…what I’ve seen so far is a Super …
Zealous Champion - Paul Lipson
The zealous champion is, of course,
@Erik_J, with almost 33% of the
total posts.
His nearest rivals are @TechnoBear
and @Gandalf with 15%. of the total.
The contributors/contestants have gone
through the alphabet amazingly about
170 times.
And now we are on yet…
Another Go Round - The Eastern Plain
coothead
…and let us never start…
Breaking the Habit - Linkin Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2H4l9RpkwM
(The quality of the songs has become irrelevant with this new mode.)
…though those who may not feel…
…making comments, should not be
deterred from posting in the normal
way.
coothead
…according to the rules, it’s OK to…
Do What U Want - Lady Gaga
…be careful though, you may have to…
coothead
…that’s not too bad if we could be…
Featuring Some Of Your Favorite Words - From First to Last
…well, one of my favourite amusing words is…
…although I would not consider it to be either
the first or the last, but rather somewhere in
the region of the lower middle.
coothead
…I take it you have only…
Honorable Intentions - Davina Joy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ro1CUDZq9bA
…I couldn’t honestly say that all of my…
…are honourable.
coothead
…when asked I’ll say we’re…
Just Friends - Amy Winehouse
…sorry about that - ( brain fart ).
When asked, I should have said that I ought to…
…than to put an “N” before a “K”.
coothead
…I wish I could stop…
Laughing Out Loud - The Wallflowers
Me and My Broken Heart
Rixton