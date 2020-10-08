…and not to a…

Rattling Roaring Willie - The Dubliners

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-tRaI5mzWE

Edit)

As next post happen to skip the S, I’ll insert it here.

…is enjoying the…

Summertime - Willie Nelson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5xafQXg1yI

(…now that’s a time for…) Thunder - Imagine Dragons

@pevzovrey, welcome to the forums!

In addition to the letter sequence that we try to follow, we have recently started to also extend the sentence-song title in the post before to respond in a witty way with the next song title.

It’s OK though to follow the letter sequence and only post the song and artist like we did before in accordance with the rules of the game.