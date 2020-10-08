… happy to know that I …
Knew Too Little - Taishi
… happy to know that I …
Knew Too Little - Taishi
…don’t deprecate yourself,
this funny game would be…
Lost Without You - Freya Ridings
coothead
… fun to play, but maybe it’s become …
Much Too Long - The Sounds
Mr.C and Erik, jesters or jousters, winners who have
Nothing to Lose – Reba McEntire (2009)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHZWYeKuRYg
http://www.songlyrics.com/reba-mcentire/nothing-to-lose-lyrics/
…if nothing else, it could…
coothead
… and make you …
Paint a Vulgar Picture - The Smiths
…I hoped that an open mind
might have lead me to the…
coothead
…and not to a…
Rattling Roaring Willie - The Dubliners
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-tRaI5mzWE
Edit)
As next post happen to skip the S, I’ll insert it here.
…is enjoying the…
Summertime - Willie Nelson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5xafQXg1yI
(…now that’s a time for…)
Thunder - Imagine Dragons
@pevzovrey, welcome to the forums!
In addition to the letter sequence that we try to follow, we have recently started to also extend the sentence-song title in the post before to respond in a witty way with the next song title.
It’s OK though to follow the letter sequence and only post the song and artist like we did before in accordance with the rules of the game.
Thunder - Imagine Dragons
…the cause of which is still…
Undeniably - Terence Trent D’Arby
…uncertain.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thunder#Cause
coothead
…yet it’s even…
Visible from Space - Hunch
…and so, I believe, is …
Waterloo Bridge - Louise Marshall
coothead
…I think aka as an…
Xtension - Marc Antona
…I thought that your aka had me beat, but…
You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me - Cher
…just yet.
coothead
…what I’ve seen so far is a Super …
Zealous Champion - Paul Lipson
The zealous champion is, of course,
@Erik_J, with almost 33% of the
total posts.
His nearest rivals are @TechnoBear
and @Gandalf with 15%. of the total.
The contributors/contestants have gone
through the alphabet amazingly about
170 times.
And now we are on yet…
Another Go Round - The Eastern Plain
coothead
…and let us never start…
Breaking the Habit - Linkin Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2H4l9RpkwM
(The quality of the songs has become irrelevant with this new mode.)
…though those who may not feel…
…making comments, should not be
deterred from posting in the normal
way.
coothead
…according to the rules, it’s OK to…
Do What U Want - Lady Gaga
…be careful though, you may have to…
coothead