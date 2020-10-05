…will, undoubtedly, …
Bring It On Home To Me - The Animals
coothead
…will, undoubtedly, …
coothead
… come …
Christmas Eve - Céline Dion
…sorry, but…
Don’t Gimme That - The BossHoss
…at the beginning of October.
coothead
… OK, if that’s …
Everything You Want - Vertical Horizon
…well, I do seem to be…
Full of Beans - Various Artists
…at this precise moment.
coothead
… such as a …
Good Humour Man - Blue Mitchell
…well, yes…
coothead
… OK, …
I Knew You Were Waiting - George Michael
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDxzQJaA228
…though you never knew that it was…
coothead
… happy to know that I …
Knew Too Little - Taishi
…don’t deprecate yourself,
this funny game would be…
Lost Without You - Freya Ridings
coothead
… fun to play, but maybe it’s become …
Much Too Long - The Sounds
Mr.C and Erik, jesters or jousters, winners who have
Nothing to Lose – Reba McEntire (2009)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHZWYeKuRYg
http://www.songlyrics.com/reba-mcentire/nothing-to-lose-lyrics/
…if nothing else, it could…
coothead
… and make you …
Paint a Vulgar Picture - The Smiths
…I hoped that an open mind
might have lead me to the…
coothead
…and not to a…
Rattling Roaring Willie - The Dubliners
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-tRaI5mzWE
Edit)
As next post happen to skip the S, I’ll insert it here.
…is enjoying the…
Summertime - Willie Nelson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5xafQXg1yI
(…now that’s a time for…)
Thunder - Imagine Dragons
@pevzovrey, welcome to the forums!
In addition to the letter sequence that we try to follow, we have recently started to also extend the sentence-song title in the post before to respond in a witty way with the next song title.
It’s OK though to follow the letter sequence and only post the song and artist like we did before in accordance with the rules of the game.
…the cause of which is still…
Undeniably - Terence Trent D’Arby
…uncertain.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thunder#Cause
coothead
…yet it’s even…
Visible from Space - Hunch