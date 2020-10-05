[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4537

…will, undoubtedly, …

Bring It On Home To Me - The Animals

coothead

#4538

… come …

Christmas Eve - Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXy4aeQngN8

#4539

…sorry, but…

Don’t Gimme That - The BossHoss

…at the beginning of October. :unhappy:

coothead

#4540

… OK, if that’s …

Everything You Want - Vertical Horizon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwSaldFJofM

#4541

…well, I do seem to be…

Full of Beans - Various Artists

…at this precise moment. :weee:

coothead

#4542

… such as a …

Good Humour Man - Blue Mitchell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3XuKxOZhM8

#4543

…well, yes…

Here I Am - Dolly Parton

coothead

#4544

… OK, …

I Knew You Were Waiting - George Michael

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDxzQJaA228

:sleeping:

#4545

…though you never knew that it was…

Just for You - Peter Green

:wave:

coothead

#4546

… happy to know that I …

Knew Too Little - Taishi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upup_Ts58fc

#4547

…don’t deprecate yourself,
this funny game would be…

Lost Without You - Freya Ridings

coothead

#4548

… fun to play, but maybe it’s become …

Much Too Long - The Sounds

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H8XLiUGqWc

#4549

Mr.C and Erik, jesters or jousters, winners who have

Nothing to Lose – Reba McEntire (2009)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHZWYeKuRYg
http://www.songlyrics.com/reba-mcentire/nothing-to-lose-lyrics/

:tongue:

#4550

…if nothing else, it could…

Open Your Mind - Usura

:smashy:

coothead

#4551

… and make you …

Paint a Vulgar Picture - The Smiths

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f00uw-EY3Ew

#4552

…I hoped that an open mind
might have lead me to the…

Quiet Life - Ray Davies

coothead

#4553

…and not to a…

Rattling Roaring Willie - The Dubliners

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-tRaI5mzWE

Edit)

As next post happen to skip the S, I’ll insert it here. :wink:

…is enjoying the…

Summertime - Willie Nelson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5xafQXg1yI

(…now that’s a time for…)

Thunder - Imagine Dragons

@pevzovrey, welcome to the forums!

In addition to the letter sequence that we try to follow, we have recently started to also extend the sentence-song title in the post before to respond in a witty way with the next song title.

It’s OK though to follow the letter sequence and only post the song and artist like we did before in accordance with the rules of the game. :slightly_smiling_face:

#4554

Thunder - Imagine Dragons

#4555

…the cause of which is still…

Undeniably - Terence Trent D’Arby

…uncertain. :wonky:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thunder#Cause

coothead

#4556

…yet it’s even…

Visible from Space - Hunch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wzl_vxqV3Rk