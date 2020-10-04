… which makes you a …
Working Class Hero - Marilyn Manson
…but, although that may very well
be true, I think I need to take a…
…or two.
I know that I’ve still got a “Z” to negotiate
coothead
… which makes you feel …
Young, Wild & Free - Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wa5B22KAkEk
(580,284,192 viewers can’t be wrong.)
…yes you’re right, and I’m also beginning to feel the…
coothead
… thinking about …
All These Things That I’ve Done - The Killers
…will, undoubtedly, …
Bring It On Home To Me - The Animals
coothead
… come …
Christmas Eve - Céline Dion
…sorry, but…
Don’t Gimme That - The BossHoss
…at the beginning of October.
coothead
… OK, if that’s …
Everything You Want - Vertical Horizon
…well, I do seem to be…
Full of Beans - Various Artists
…at this precise moment.
coothead
… such as a …
Good Humour Man - Blue Mitchell
…well, yes…
coothead
… OK, …
I Knew You Were Waiting - George Michael
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDxzQJaA228
…though you never knew that it was…
coothead
… happy to know that I …
Knew Too Little - Taishi
…don’t deprecate yourself,
this funny game would be…
Lost Without You - Freya Ridings
coothead
… fun to play, but maybe it’s become …
Much Too Long - The Sounds
Mr.C and Erik, jesters or jousters, winners who have
Nothing to Lose – Reba McEntire (2009)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHZWYeKuRYg
http://www.songlyrics.com/reba-mcentire/nothing-to-lose-lyrics/
…if nothing else, it could…
coothead
… and make you …
Paint a Vulgar Picture - The Smiths