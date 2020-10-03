[GAME] Song titles A-Z

…to the…

Promised Land - Chuck Berry

… arriving …

Quite Soon - Urban Dark

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8O82UEgmu_U

(Sounds Bumblebee in Transformers)

…but unfortunately…

Reelin’ And Rockin’ - Chuck Berry

coothead

… while in this beutiful …
Summertime - Maria Callas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alrBe2XF0IA
:wink:

…I started to worry about the “V”, “X” and
“Z” to come, but realised that I was just…

Too Pooped To Pop - Chuck Berry

coothead

… with an …

Unsolicited Scumbag Behavior - Nightmare Fuel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VC0a9cC0x8M

(2 views, soon 3)

:lol:

…which caused me to hear unsolicited…

Voices In My Head - Ocean Wisdom

coothead

… which makes you a …

Working Class Hero - Marilyn Manson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbjU7T5jEXs

…but, although that may very well
be true, I think I need to take a…

Xanny - Artan

…or two. :wonky:

I know that I’ve still got a “Z” to negotiate :eek:

coothead

… which makes you feel …

Young, Wild & Free - Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wa5B22KAkEk

(580,284,192 viewers can’t be wrong.)

…yes you’re right, and I’m also beginning to feel the…

Zing Zing - Party Collective

coothead

… thinking about …

All These Things That I’ve Done - The Killers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZTpLvsYYHw

…will, undoubtedly, …

Bring It On Home To Me - The Animals

coothead

… come …

Christmas Eve - Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXy4aeQngN8

…sorry, but…

Don’t Gimme That - The BossHoss

…at the beginning of October. :unhappy:

coothead

… OK, if that’s …

Everything You Want - Vertical Horizon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwSaldFJofM

…well, I do seem to be…

Full of Beans - Various Artists

…at this precise moment. :weee:

coothead

… such as a …

Good Humour Man - Blue Mitchell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3XuKxOZhM8

…well, yes…

Here I Am - Dolly Parton

coothead

… OK, that …

I Found Out - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bcpbkswsi9Y

:sleeping: