( 823,044 views so far. )
coothead
( 823,044 views so far. )
coothead
God - John Lennon
coothead
I’m Losing You - John Lennon
coothead
Keep The Car Running - Arcade Fire
…and then…
coothead
…and get…
More Time to Kill - Lamb of God
… but today, it’s really…
No Time To Die - Billie Eilish
coothead
… being …
On the Run - Pink Floyd
…to the…
… arriving …
Quite Soon - Urban Dark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8O82UEgmu_U
(Sounds Bumblebee in Transformers)
…but unfortunately…
Reelin’ And Rockin’ - Chuck Berry
coothead
… while in this beutiful …
Summertime - Maria Callas
…I started to worry about the “V”, “X” and
“Z” to come, but realised that I was just…
Too Pooped To Pop - Chuck Berry
coothead
… with an …
Unsolicited Scumbag Behavior - Nightmare Fuel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VC0a9cC0x8M
(2 views, soon 3)
…which caused me to hear unsolicited…
Voices In My Head - Ocean Wisdom
coothead
… which makes you a …
Working Class Hero - Marilyn Manson
…but, although that may very well
be true, I think I need to take a…
…or two.
I know that I’ve still got a “Z” to negotiate
coothead
… which makes you feel …
Young, Wild & Free - Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wa5B22KAkEk
(580,284,192 viewers can’t be wrong.)