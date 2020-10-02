[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4496

O’Sanity - Yoko Ono

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7SjPdmmR88

#4497

Praise You - Fatboy Slim

coothead

#4498

Quicksilver - Pink Floyd

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfYPJh_ur3k

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3Fx8K0hngo

Credit @coothead

#4500

The youtube link gives this information…

“This video is only available to Music Premium members”

This one, though, will work for the plebs…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3Fx8K0hngo :biggrin:

An now for the “R”

Reelin’ And Rockin’ - Fats Domino

coothead

#4501

Summertime - Billy Stewart

Not the vanilla version. :crazy_face:

#4502

Tony Skinner’s Lad - Robb Johnson

:taped: :unhappy:

coothead

#4503

Uncle Remus - Frank Zappa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHIhsq9qHPk

#4504

Vacant Eyes - Arensky · G Curtis

coothead

#4505

Working Class Hero - Ozzy Osbourne

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNE8nbxEmm8

#4506

Χάνομαι - Πέγκυ Ζήνα

coothead

#4507

You Belong with Me - Taylor Swift

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuNIsY6JdUw

#4508

Zwakala - Stimela

coothead

#4509

Absolute Beginners - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCJLOXqnT2I

#4510

Beginning of The End - Weezer

coothead

#4511

Christmas Times A Coming - Jerry Reed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgsXkvywf7Q

#4513

Down with the Christmas - Dave Malosh

coothead

#4514

Easy to Love - Eartha Kitt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmxNEn2zr2k

(2 views so far.)

#4515

Fool for Love - Sandy Rogers

( 823,044 views so far. :sunglasses: )

coothead

#4516

God - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCNkPpq1giU

#4517

How The Gods Kill - Danzig

coothead