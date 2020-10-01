[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Devil Is Watching You - Lightnin’ Hopkins

Let’s hope that I have got the flatulence
under control for a little while. :eek:

coothead

Eight Line Poem - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zizc5MLvAs

Fugitive Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins

Gimme Some Truth - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wZR5cUxbmo

Have Mercy, Judge - Chuck Berry

I Found Out - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bcpbkswsi9Y

Just A Lonely Man - Fats Domino

Keep The Dream Alive - Oasis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8tWv0uNhLY

Let the Four Winds Blow - Fats Domino

Mojo Man - Lem Motlow

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3G1ex7rRnIQ

Nobody Loves Me - Fats Domino

O’Sanity - Yoko Ono

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7SjPdmmR88

Praise You - Fatboy Slim

Quicksilver - Pink Floyd

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfYPJh_ur3k

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3Fx8K0hngo

Credit @coothead

The youtube link gives this information…

“This video is only available to Music Premium members”

This one, though, will work for the plebs…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3Fx8K0hngo :biggrin:

An now for the “R”

Reelin’ And Rockin’ - Fats Domino

Summertime - Billy Stewart

Not the vanilla version. :crazy_face:

Tony Skinner’s Lad - Robb Johnson

:taped: :unhappy:

Uncle Remus - Frank Zappa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHIhsq9qHPk

Vacant Eyes - Arensky · G Curtis

Working Class Hero - Ozzy Osbourne

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNE8nbxEmm8