[GAME] Song titles A-Z

This Town - Frank Sinatra

(The) Uptown Poker Club - Jerry Reed

Viholliseni maalla - Brian jonestown massacre

Working Class Hero - David Bowie

Xanny Family - Future

You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid - The Offspring

Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart - The Trammps

Aisumasen (I’m Sorry) - John Lennon

Blueberry Hill - Fats Domino

Oooooops, I must have suffered a brain fart which
caused me to go for an “A” instead of a “B”. :smashy: :taped:

Are we skipping B?

Crippled Inside - John Lennon

Devil Is Watching You - Lightnin’ Hopkins

Let’s hope that I have got the flatulence
under control for a little while. :eek:

Eight Line Poem - David Bowie

Fugitive Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins

Gimme Some Truth - John Lennon

Have Mercy, Judge - Chuck Berry

I Found Out - John Lennon

Just A Lonely Man - Fats Domino

Keep The Dream Alive - Oasis

Let the Four Winds Blow - Fats Domino

Mojo Man - Lem Motlow

