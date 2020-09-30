[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4466

Life on Mars? - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZKcl4-tcuo

#4467

My Girl Josephine - Fats Domino

coothead

#4468

Nature Boy - Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZIt5W8QpZ4

#4469

Over My Head - Fleetwood Mac

coothead

#4470

Postcards From Italy - Beirut

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X61BVv6pLtw

#4471

Quarter Past Two - The Sound

coothead

#4472

Road To Nowhere - Ozzy Osbourne

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjfhykIJ6Vo

#4473

Short Haired Woman - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4474

This Town - Frank Sinatra

#4475

(The) Uptown Poker Club - Jerry Reed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvFir3ZOiGQ

#4476

Viholliseni maalla - Brian jonestown massacre

#4477

Working Class Hero - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqvr_YR9GxA

#4479

Xanny Family - Future

coothead

#4480

You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid - The Offspring

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ql9-82oV2JE

#4481

Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart - The Trammps

coothead

#4482

Aisumasen (I’m Sorry) - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWdRtdM-WCU

#4483

Blueberry Hill - Fats Domino

Oooooops, I must have suffered a brain fart which
caused me to go for an “A” instead of a “B”. :smashy: :taped:

coothead

#4484

Are we skipping B?

Crippled Inside - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YnHOPdK-DwU

#4485

Devil Is Watching You - Lightnin’ Hopkins

Let’s hope that I have got the flatulence
under control for a little while. :eek:

coothead

#4486

Eight Line Poem - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zizc5MLvAs