It’s A Sin To Be Rich, It’s A Low-Down Shame To Be Poor - Lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead
Jezebel - Edith Piaf
Kingdom Of Days - Bruce Springsteen
coothead
Love - John Lennon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7er_xx7Wmg8
Mama Said - The Shirelles
No Bed For Beatle John - John Lennon - Yoko
Onohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pftF5Gp1te0
coothead
Paranoid - Ozzy Osbourne
Quarter Past Nine - Elmore James
coothead
Remembering - Jerry Reed
coothead
Texas Bound and Flyin’ - Jerry Reed
coothead
Venice Bitch - Lana Del Rey
Wang Dang Doodle - Koko Taylor
coothead
XASHI - Onuka
Zusammen - Broilers
coothead
Bark at the Moon - Ozzy Osbourne