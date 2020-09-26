[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4421

Trouble In Mind - Lightnin Hopkins

coothead

#4422

UGH! - BTS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yxEmmYQdl8

#4423

Vagrant - Feint · Veela

coothead

#4424

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow – Sherelles (1960)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnPlJxet_ac

#4425

Xasthur - Ultar

#4426

You’re My Christmas Present – Jimmy Beaumont & The Skyliners (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MH-CCdVq8gU

#4427

Zusammen - Lafee

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-C9z-gv8hQ

#4428

Apeman - The Kinks

coothead

#4429

Borrowed Time - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omxZnRQSG50

#4430

California King Bed- Rihanna

#4431

Devil With a Blue Dress – Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9PJPZ0BjC8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dd9qjHUyHQ (live performance)

#4432

Eat The Music - Kate Bush

coothead

#4433

Flying High Again - Ozzy Osbourne

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWSZG0CdC08

#4434

Genetix - The Stranglers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ws5VSzY-hZc

#4435

Hang on to Yourself - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XtF5jITGh4

#4436

It’s A Sin To Be Rich, It’s A Low-Down Shame To Be Poor - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4437

Jezebel - Edith Piaf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUmA0wQt-4E

#4438

Kingdom Of Days - Bruce Springsteen

coothead

#4439

Love - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7er_xx7Wmg8

#4440

Mama Said - The Shirelles

https://youtu.be/L842mz-tNBQ