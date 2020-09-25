Hi there Erik_J,
you have the same title/artist combination here…
Do you want to edit?
coothead
Jealous Heart - Connie Francis
Kinfolks - Sam Hunt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wk7ITw2Bl8s
Moonage Daydream - David Bowie
Poker Face - You Me at Six
Smell The Flowers - Jerry Reed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEB_wo0eUKY
Trouble In Mind - Lightnin Hopkins
coothead
UGH! - BTS
coothead
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow – Sherelles (1960)
Xasthur - Ultar
You’re My Christmas Present – Jimmy Beaumont & The Skyliners (1990)
Zusammen - Lafee
coothead
Borrowed Time - John Lennon
California King Bed- Rihanna
Devil With a Blue Dress – Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels (1966)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9PJPZ0BjC8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dd9qjHUyHQ (live performance)