[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4410

Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen – Neil Sedaka (1961)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwJV3ozcTUg

#4411

I’m A White Boy · Merle Haggard
Immortality - The Hit Co.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziizOkIyMhE

Thanks for pointing this out. :slight_smile:

I experience Discourse is pulling my leg when I search for posted titles with an apostrophe as it in its wisdom replace posted single quotes with typographic ones in the thread.

The originally posted title is not affected in its post, just the display, so searching the title with the typographic sign will not hit the post that contains that title.

Is that a trustworthy explanation, do you think? :pensive:

#4412

#4413

Jealous Heart - Connie Francis

https://youtu.be/Jt3u5n6eowU

#4414

Kinfolks - Sam Hunt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wk7ITw2Bl8s

#4415

Liverpool Judies - Graham Irwin

#4416

Moonage Daydream - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPUAldgS7Sg

#4417

Once Was a Gambler - Lightnin’ Hopkins

#4418

Poker Face - You Me at Six

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlwBZu916qI

#4419

Riding in the Moonlight - Howlin’ Wolf

#4420

Smell The Flowers - Jerry Reed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEB_wo0eUKY

#4421

Trouble In Mind - Lightnin Hopkins

#4422

UGH! - BTS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yxEmmYQdl8

#4423

Vagrant - Feint · Veela

#4424

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow – Sherelles (1960)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnPlJxet_ac

#4425

Xasthur - Ultar

#4426

You’re My Christmas Present – Jimmy Beaumont & The Skyliners (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MH-CCdVq8gU

#4427

Zusammen - Lafee

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-C9z-gv8hQ

#4428

Apeman - The Kinks

#4429

Borrowed Time - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omxZnRQSG50