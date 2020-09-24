I’m A White Boy · Merle Haggard

Immortality - The Hit Co.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziizOkIyMhE

coothead: coothead: you have the same title/artist combination here…

Thanks for pointing this out.

I experience Discourse is pulling my leg when I search for posted titles with an apostrophe as it in its wisdom replace posted single quotes with typographic ones in the thread.

The originally posted title is not affected in its post, just the display, so searching the title with the typographic sign will not hit the post that contains that title.

Is that a trustworthy explanation, do you think?