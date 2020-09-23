Zazen Meditation - Persefone
All The Way – Frank Sinatra (1957)
Brain Damage - Pink Floyd
Come On Up – The Young Rascals (1966)
Diary of a Madman - Ozzy Osbourne
Further You Look The Less You See, The – The Temptations (1963)
Goin’ Back Home - Lightnin’ Hopkins
Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen – Neil Sedaka (1961)
I’m A White Boy · Merle Haggard
Immortality - The Hit Co.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziizOkIyMhE
Thanks for pointing this out.
I experience Discourse is pulling my leg when I search for posted titles with an apostrophe as it in its wisdom replace posted single quotes with typographic ones in the thread.
The originally posted title is not affected in its post, just the display, so searching the title with the typographic sign will not hit the post that contains that title.
Is that a trustworthy explanation, do you think?
Jealous Heart - Connie Francis
Kinfolks - Sam Hunt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wk7ITw2Bl8s
Moonage Daydream - David Bowie
Poker Face - You Me at Six
Smell The Flowers - Jerry Reed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEB_wo0eUKY
Trouble In Mind - Lightnin Hopkins
