[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
#4396

The Luck Of The Irish - John Lennon

I expect that SitePoint willconsider this to be too political. :taped:

coothead

1 Like
#4397

Usted Abusó - N/A :wink:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUzJND0oa8I

#4398

(The) Village Green Preservation Society - The Kinks

coothead

#4399

Working Class Hero - Jerry Williams

#4400

Xanax - William Wilson

My last “Xanax”. :wonky:

coothead

#4401

You’ve Got My Soul On Fire – The Temptations (1973)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTnNK1iH_28

#4402

Zazen Meditation - Persefone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MQT7nHgePA

#4403

All The Way – Frank Sinatra (1957)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6DDaofTgUs

#4404

Brain Damage - Pink Floyd

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhYKN21olBw

1 Like
#4405

Come On Up – The Young Rascals (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymJ8zH6f44g

#4406

Diary of a Madman - Ozzy Osbourne

#4407

Everything Happens To Me - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4408

Further You Look The Less You See, The – The Temptations (1963)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFUo3JfFX7c

#4409

Goin’ Back Home - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4410

Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen – Neil Sedaka (1961)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwJV3ozcTUg

2 Likes
#4411

I’m A White Boy · Merle Haggard
Immortality - The Hit Co.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziizOkIyMhE

Thanks for pointing this out. :slight_smile:

I experience Discourse is pulling my leg when I search for posted titles with an apostrophe as it in its wisdom replace posted single quotes with typographic ones in the thread.

The originally posted title is not affected in its post, just the display, so searching the title with the typographic sign will not hit the post that contains that title.

Is that a trustworthy explanation, do you think? :pensive:

1 Like
#4412

Hi there Erik_J,

you have the same title/artist combination here…

post #4359 :winky:

Do you want to edit?

coothead

2 Likes
#4413

Jealous Heart - Connie Francis

https://youtu.be/Jt3u5n6eowU

#4414

Kinfolks - Sam Hunt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wk7ITw2Bl8s

:sleeping:

#4415

Liverpool Judies - Graham Irwin