[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
#4393

Qi Gong - Puff Dragon

#4394

Rock Me Baby - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4395

Scared - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4SrrVIY8oU

#4396

The Luck Of The Irish - John Lennon

I expect that SitePoint willconsider this to be too political. :taped:

coothead

#4397

Usted Abusó - N/A :wink:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUzJND0oa8I

#4398

(The) Village Green Preservation Society - The Kinks

coothead

#4399

Working Class Hero - Jerry Williams

#4400

Xanax - William Wilson

My last “Xanax”. :wonky:

coothead

#4401

You’ve Got My Soul On Fire – The Temptations (1973)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTnNK1iH_28

#4402

Zazen Meditation - Persefone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MQT7nHgePA

#4403

All The Way – Frank Sinatra (1957)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6DDaofTgUs

#4404

Brain Damage - Pink Floyd

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhYKN21olBw

#4405

Come On Up – The Young Rascals (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymJ8zH6f44g

#4406

Diary of a Madman - Ozzy Osbourne

#4407

Everything Happens To Me - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4408

Further You Look The Less You See, The – The Temptations (1963)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFUo3JfFX7c

#4409

Goin’ Back Home - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4410

Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen – Neil Sedaka (1961)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwJV3ozcTUg

#4411

I’m A White Boy · Merle Haggard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYsp6fUyhaw

#4412

Hi there Erik_J,

you have the same title/artist combination here…

post #4359 :winky:

Do you want to edit?

coothead