No Reply - The Beatles
Orange Blossom Special – written by Ervin T. Rouse in 1938.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGrYbb283rU Roy Clark (fiddle 1972)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4-uoUpN1c4 Johnny Cash (song 1965)
1 Like
Qi Gong - Puff Dragon
Rock Me Baby - Lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead
Scared - John Lennon
The Luck Of The Irish - John Lennon
I expect that SitePoint willconsider this to be too political.
coothead
1 Like
Usted Abusó - N/A
My last “Xanax”.
coothead
You’ve Got My Soul On Fire – The Temptations (1973)
Zazen Meditation - Persefone
All The Way – Frank Sinatra (1957)
Brain Damage - Pink Floyd
1 Like
Come On Up – The Young Rascals (1966)
Diary of a Madman - Ozzy Osbourne
Further You Look The Less You See, The – The Temptations (1963)
Goin’ Back Home - Lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead