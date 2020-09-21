[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Did You Ever See A Dream Walking - Fats Domino

coothead

Enfin Le Printemps - Édith Piaf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1pC-rLn9Y

Free My Soul - Cliff Richard

coothead

Golden Years - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njFm8oue6qw

How Long Have It Been, Since You Been Home - Lightnin’ Hopkins

Lightnin’ been really good for me. :winky:

coothead

In the heat of the night - Sandra

https://youtu.be/xrJd059ibws

Je sais comment - Edith Piaf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axv_PnNBd4I

Kiss Me Goodbye – Petula Clarke (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wulPDIG9Zs

Let Me Hear You Scream - Ozzy Osbourne

My Special Angel – The Vogues (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e19Xw5XzMIU

No Reply - The Beatles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgFo9STa70E

Orange Blossom Special – written by Ervin T. Rouse in 1938.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGrYbb283rU Roy Clark (fiddle 1972)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4-uoUpN1c4 Johnny Cash (song 1965)

Penitentiary Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

Qi Gong - Puff Dragon

Rock Me Baby - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

Scared - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4SrrVIY8oU

The Luck Of The Irish - John Lennon

I expect that SitePoint willconsider this to be too political. :taped:

coothead

Usted Abusó - N/A :wink:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUzJND0oa8I

(The) Village Green Preservation Society - The Kinks

coothead

Working Class Hero - Jerry Williams