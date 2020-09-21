coothead
C’est si bon · Eartha Kitt
Enfin Le Printemps - Édith Piaf
coothead
Golden Years - David Bowie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njFm8oue6qw
How Long Have It Been, Since You Been Home - Lightnin’ Hopkins
Lightnin’ been really good for me.
coothead
In the heat of the night - Sandra
Je sais comment - Edith Piaf
Kiss Me Goodbye – Petula Clarke (1968)
Let Me Hear You Scream - Ozzy Osbourne
My Special Angel – The Vogues (1968)
No Reply - The Beatles
Orange Blossom Special – written by Ervin T. Rouse in 1938.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGrYbb283rU Roy Clark (fiddle 1972)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4-uoUpN1c4 Johnny Cash (song 1965)
Qi Gong - Puff Dragon
Rock Me Baby - Lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead
Scared - John Lennon
The Luck Of The Irish - John Lennon
I expect that SitePoint willconsider this to be too political.
coothead
Usted Abusó - N/A