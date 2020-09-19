Big Thing Coming - The Stranglers
1 Like
Call the Man - Céline Dion
1 Like
Death and Night and Blood - The Stranglers
1 Like
Elle Fréquentait La Rue Pi - Édith Piaf
Feel So Bad - Lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead
Girl Loves Me - David Bowie
1 Like
Hello Central - Lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead
I’m A White Boy · Merle Haggard
Just Like a Woman - Jeff Buckley
coothead
Kaputt - Wir sind Helden
Love Is Strange - Lonnie Donegan
coothead
Mailman bring me no more blues - John Lennon
1 Like
Not Gonna Give In To It – Olivia Newton-John (1994)
O’Sanity - Yoko Ono
Pennies from Heaven – Bing Crosby (1936)
Qu’as Tu Fait John - Edith Piaf
Romance Without Finance – The Temptations (1961)
1 Like
Starman - David Bowie
1 Like
Twenty-Four Hours From Tulsa – Gene Pitney (1963)
1 Like
(The) Ultimate Sin - Ozzy Osbourne