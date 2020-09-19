Hi there Ron,
surely you would have found it safer to
have just withheld it until “R” came up.
It’s not as though “O” titles are thin on
the ground like “X” or “Q”.
No, Eric has done that letter, what is
now required is a “U”.
coothead
No, because I couldn’t shake the belief that the text within parens was not part of the legal title. I should have simply skipped it altogether. It wouldn’t have been the first.
I don’t have a “V” to contribute.
I did find a few.
Violet Hill - Coldplay
Why Don’t You Love Me – Hank Williams (1950)
coothead
Yes, the River Knows - The Doors
coothead
All by Myself- Céline Dion
Call the Man - Céline Dion
Death and Night and Blood - The Stranglers
Elle Fréquentait La Rue Pi - Édith Piaf
Feel So Bad - Lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead
Girl Loves Me - David Bowie
Hello Central - Lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead
I’m A White Boy · Merle Haggard
Just Like a Woman - Jeff Buckley
coothead
Kaputt - Wir sind Helden
Love Is Strange - Lonnie Donegan
coothead
Mailman bring me no more blues - John Lennon