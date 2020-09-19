[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4344

Hi there Ron,

surely you would have found it safer to
have just withheld it until “R” came up. :winky:

It’s not as though “O” titles are thin on
the ground like “X” or “Q”. :rofl:

No, Eric has done that letter, what is
now required is a “U”. :biggrin:

coothead

#4345

No, because I couldn’t shake the belief that the text within parens was not part of the legal title. I should have simply skipped it altogether. It wouldn’t have been the first.

I don’t have a “V” to contribute.

#4346

I did find a few. :stuck_out_tongue:

Violet Hill - Coldplay

#4347

Why Don’t You Love Me – Hank Williams (1950)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_V-JRWmuRec

#4348

Xanax - DiAmond Miller

coothead

#4349

Yes, the River Knows - The Doors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFCCvaghUnU

#4350

Zenith - Ghost

coothead

#4351

All by Myself- Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tT2gVblzFvY

#4352

Big Thing Coming - The Stranglers

#4353

Call the Man - Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dL3-RExDlU4

#4354

Death and Night and Blood - The Stranglers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0UvR3jKmRc

#4355

Elle Fréquentait La Rue Pi - Édith Piaf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iq4DQw3Wpik

#4356

Feel So Bad - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4357

Girl Loves Me - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDCk1X2S00A

#4358

Hello Central - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4359

I’m A White Boy · Merle Haggard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYsp6fUyhaw

#4360

Just Like a Woman - Jeff Buckley

coothead

#4361

Kaputt - Wir sind Helden

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmIJUaonHJw

#4362

Love Is Strange - Lonnie Donegan

coothead

#4363

Mailman bring me no more blues - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7qBnMrv4qM