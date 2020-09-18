<OT>

coothead: coothead: Is this now an OK method: splitting an “R” title

so as to create an “O” title?

No. It was supposed to be an “O” title.

The original title that I found was on a 45rpm disc said “Old School Yard”. I assumed that popularly it quickly became known as the full “Remember the Days of the Old School Yard”, and in later releases “(Remember the days of the)” was added to the title perhaps for marketing purposes or perhaps to distinguish it from Mick Flavin’s “The Old School Yard”. In any event, there were enough appearances of “(Remember the Days of the)” with parens that I changed the parens to square brackets to signify what I believed was an insert before the original title and posted it that way.

All of that said, I am unable to find the image of that 45rpm or supporting release documentation, plus everything that I am finding now includes “(Remember the Days of the)” enclosed in parens. My notation would have been correct had my alleged finding been correct. But, without evidence, I have to conclude that I screwed up somehow.

In this thread we seem to have a pattern of including the initial word “The” in parens to indicate that it is being excluded for alphabetizing purposes. However, English convention is to add a comma after the title and move the leading “The” after the comma without parens. That is very commonly done in title indexes (lists) and is the pattern that I have followed.

Then again, popular usage of parens may have changed

</OT>

We need an “T” title now?..

Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything There Is a Season) – The Byrds (1959)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiprqeaydik

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_YsQu5tKEE