What I usually did was to put “The” or “A” at the end (possibly in parentheses). I don’t think this works with any other word or phrase.
So you agree that…
[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard
…is a “R” title and not an “O” title. ?
coothead
I do.
Ok, here is an “O” to replace Ron’s incorrect “R” post…
One Kind Favor I Ask of You - Lightnin’ Hopkins
…and a “Q” to follow Eric’s “P” post…
… and then we can add Ron’s “R” post back in…
[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard – Cat Stevens (1977)
We can now await an “S” post to get us back to normal.
coothead
You’ll find the S is already posted above.
That’s the Way It Is - Céline Dion
Oooooops, I forgot that you had continued posting
song titles before the issue was resolved.
coothead
<OT>
No. It was supposed to be an “O” title.
The original title that I found was on a 45rpm disc said “Old School Yard”. I assumed that popularly it quickly became known as the full “Remember the Days of the Old School Yard”, and in later releases “(Remember the days of the)” was added to the title perhaps for marketing purposes or perhaps to distinguish it from Mick Flavin’s “The Old School Yard”. In any event, there were enough appearances of “(Remember the Days of the)” with parens that I changed the parens to square brackets to signify what I believed was an insert before the original title and posted it that way.
All of that said, I am unable to find the image of that 45rpm or supporting release documentation, plus everything that I am finding now includes “(Remember the Days of the)” enclosed in parens. My notation would have been correct had my alleged finding been correct. But, without evidence, I have to conclude that I screwed up somehow.
In this thread we seem to have a pattern of including the initial word “The” in parens to indicate that it is being excluded for alphabetizing purposes. However, English convention is to add a comma after the title and move the leading “The” after the comma without parens. That is very commonly done in title indexes (lists) and is the pattern that I have followed.
Then again, popular usage of parens may have changed
</OT>
We need an “T” title now?..
Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything There Is a Season) – The Byrds (1959)
Ugly Woman - Jerry Reed
That was the way suggested in post #1694, and accepted.
But doing so, I thought that would be wrong to the artist to change the name that way. So after a while I started putting it in parenthesis instead of moving it to the adding a comma.
After all this isn’t an index of songs, it’s a list isn’t it.
Edit)
@coothead, the U is already here.
Edit 2)
I’m hopeless. screwing all up. Please get us on track again.
Hi there Ron,
surely you would have found it safer to
have just withheld it until “R” came up.
It’s not as though “O” titles are thin on
the ground like “X” or “Q”.
No, Eric has done that letter, what is
now required is a “U”.
coothead
No, because I couldn’t shake the belief that the text within parens was not part of the legal title. I should have simply skipped it altogether. It wouldn’t have been the first.
I don’t have a “V” to contribute.
I did find a few.
Violet Hill - Coldplay
Why Don’t You Love Me – Hank Williams (1950)
coothead
Yes, the River Knows - The Doors
coothead
All by Myself- Céline Dion
Call the Man - Céline Dion
Death and Night and Blood - The Stranglers
Elle Fréquentait La Rue Pi - Édith Piaf