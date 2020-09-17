[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Is this now an OK method: splitting an “R” title
so as to create an “O” title? :wonky:.

I do understand that [The] is now considered to be OK…

https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/game-song-titles-a-z/332799/4256

coothead

Titles can be named different I guess. If you check here @ronpat is right :
[Remember the Days of the] Old Schoolyard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMRVixvG1xY

Not so much here:
Cat Stevens - Remember (the days of the Old Schoolyard)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6zFm__86ws

Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jg4ekLG9Zo

(You can edit your post if you like to have the Q title. :upside_down_face: )

So are you saying that I could use something like this…

(You can’t) quit me baby - Queens Of The Stone Age

…as a “Q” title instead of a “Y” title?

My contention is that …

[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard

…is a “R” title and not an “O” title.

coothead

Sisters, O Sisters - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe4jyGk3qIY

…what was stated back in post #1694 as an answer to my question in post #1690.

In English convention (e.g. a book index) the “the” is disregarded, or placed at the end.

I think it’s appropriate to avoid renaming the title and put the “The” in parenthesis: (The) Song Name

What @ronpat did, I think, was to find a recording that used a suitable version of the title.

So if you can find a version of that title that’s written like you posted, I think it’s according to the rules to use. :slight_smile:

In the end the decision lies with @Gandalf, the game creator. He has already given us permission to skip letters we can’t find in a reasonable time as a last resort in order to keep the game going.
(Though I whish he hadn’t.)

What I usually did was to put “The” or “A” at the end (possibly in parentheses). I don’t think this works with any other word or phrase.

So you agree that…

[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard

…is a “R” title and not an “O” title. ?

coothead

I do.

Ok, here is an “O” to replace Ron’s incorrect “R” post…

One Kind Favor I Ask of You - Lightnin’ Hopkins

…and a “Q” to follow Eric’s “P” post…

Question my heart - Kaysha

… and then we can add Ron’s “R” post back in…

[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard – Cat Stevens (1977)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFwDEqLQ0bA

We can now await an “S” post to get us back to normal. :rofl: :biggrin: :winky:

coothead

You’ll find the S is already posted above. :upside_down_face:

That’s the Way It Is - Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6wbugWrfLU

Oooooops, I forgot that you had continued posting
song titles before the issue was resolved. :rolleyes:

coothead

<OT>

No. It was supposed to be an “O” title.

The original title that I found was on a 45rpm disc said “Old School Yard”. I assumed that popularly it quickly became known as the full “Remember the Days of the Old School Yard”, and in later releases “(Remember the days of the)” was added to the title perhaps for marketing purposes or perhaps to distinguish it from Mick Flavin’s “The Old School Yard”. In any event, there were enough appearances of “(Remember the Days of the)” with parens that I changed the parens to square brackets to signify what I believed was an insert before the original title and posted it that way.

All of that said, I am unable to find the image of that 45rpm or supporting release documentation, plus everything that I am finding now includes “(Remember the Days of the)” enclosed in parens. My notation would have been correct had my alleged finding been correct. But, without evidence, I have to conclude that I screwed up somehow.

In this thread we seem to have a pattern of including the initial word “The” in parens to indicate that it is being excluded for alphabetizing purposes. However, English convention is to add a comma after the title and move the leading “The” after the comma without parens. That is very commonly done in title indexes (lists) and is the pattern that I have followed.

Then again, popular usage of parens may have changed sdesole
</OT>

We need an “T” title now?..

Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything There Is a Season) – The Byrds (1959)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiprqeaydik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_YsQu5tKEE

Ugly Woman - Jerry Reed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ggu_Kb36cBw

That was the way suggested in post #1694, and accepted.

But doing so, I thought that would be wrong to the artist to change the name that way. So after a while I started putting it in parenthesis instead of moving it to the adding a comma.

After all this isn’t an index of songs, it’s a list isn’t it. :wink:

Edit)
@coothead, the U is already here. :slight_smile:

Edit 2)
I’m hopeless. screwing all up. Please get us on track again. :upside_down_face:

Hi there Ron,

surely you would have found it safer to
have just withheld it until “R” came up. :winky:

It’s not as though “O” titles are thin on
the ground like “X” or “Q”. :rofl:

No, Eric has done that letter, what is
now required is a “U”. :biggrin:

coothead

No, because I couldn’t shake the belief that the text within parens was not part of the legal title. I should have simply skipped it altogether. It wouldn’t have been the first.

I don’t have a “V” to contribute.

I did find a few. :stuck_out_tongue:

Violet Hill - Coldplay

Why Don’t You Love Me – Hank Williams (1950)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_V-JRWmuRec

Xanax - DiAmond Miller

coothead

Yes, the River Knows - The Doors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFCCvaghUnU

Zenith - Ghost

coothead

All by Myself- Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tT2gVblzFvY