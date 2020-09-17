Diamond Dogs - David Bowie
Evil (Is Going On) - Howlin’ Wolf
coothead
Facing Hell - Ozzy Osbourne
Gin Bottle Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) – The Temptations (1971)
Katie Mae Blues - lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead
Lady Stardust - David Bowie
Moving On Out - Lightnin’ Hopkins
coothead
Nobody Loves You (When You’re Down and Out) - John Lennon
[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard – Cat Stevens (1977)
Perry Mason - Ozzy Osbourne
(Remember the TV show?)
Is this now an OK method: splitting an “R” title
so as to create an “O” title? .
I do understand that [The] is now considered to be OK…
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/game-song-titles-a-z/332799/4256
coothead
Titles can be named different I guess. If you check here @ronpat is right :
[Remember the Days of the] Old Schoolyard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMRVixvG1xY
Not so much here:
Cat Stevens - Remember (the days of the Old Schoolyard)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6zFm__86ws
Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide - David Bowie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jg4ekLG9Zo
(You can edit your post if you like to have the Q title. )
So are you saying that I could use something like this…
(You can’t) quit me baby - Queens Of The Stone Age
…as a “Q” title instead of a “Y” title?
My contention is that …
[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard
…is a “R” title and not an “O” title.
coothead
Sisters, O Sisters - John Lennon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe4jyGk3qIY
…what was stated back in post #1694 as an answer to my question in post #1690.
In English convention (e.g. a book index) the “the” is disregarded, or placed at the end.
I think it’s appropriate to avoid renaming the title and put the “The” in parenthesis: (The) Song Name
What @ronpat did, I think, was to find a recording that used a suitable version of the title.
So if you can find a version of that title that’s written like you posted, I think it’s according to the rules to use.
In the end the decision lies with @Gandalf, the game creator. He has already given us permission to skip letters we can’t find in a reasonable time as a last resort in order to keep the game going.
(Though I whish he hadn’t.)
What I usually did was to put “The” or “A” at the end (possibly in parentheses). I don’t think this works with any other word or phrase.
So you agree that…
[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard
…is a “R” title and not an “O” title. ?
coothead
I do.