[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4319

Diamond Dogs - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36lWAcY9IXE

#4320

Evil (Is Going On) - Howlin’ Wolf

coothead

#4321

Facing Hell - Ozzy Osbourne

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLHMk2IU6r0

#4322

Gin Bottle Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4323

How Do You Sleep? - John Lennon

Zzzzzzzzz Zzzzzzzz Zzzzzzzzz

#4324

I Woke Up This Morning - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4325

Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) – The Temptations (1971)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1g3e3cgktZU

#4326

Katie Mae Blues - lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4327

Lady Stardust - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcKZEOsgvdI

#4328

Moving On Out - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4329

Nobody Loves You (When You’re Down and Out) - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIYRbbHMesg

#4330

[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard – Cat Stevens (1977)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFwDEqLQ0bA

#4331

Perry Mason - Ozzy Osbourne

(Remember the TV show?)

#4332

Is this now an OK method: splitting an “R” title
so as to create an “O” title? :wonky:.

I do understand that [The] is now considered to be OK…

https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/game-song-titles-a-z/332799/4256

coothead

#4333

Titles can be named different I guess. If you check here @ronpat is right :
[Remember the Days of the] Old Schoolyard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMRVixvG1xY

Not so much here:
Cat Stevens - Remember (the days of the Old Schoolyard)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6zFm__86ws

Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jg4ekLG9Zo

(You can edit your post if you like to have the Q title. :upside_down_face: )

#4334

So are you saying that I could use something like this…

(You can’t) quit me baby - Queens Of The Stone Age

…as a “Q” title instead of a “Y” title?

My contention is that …

[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard

…is a “R” title and not an “O” title.

coothead

#4335

Sisters, O Sisters - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe4jyGk3qIY

…what was stated back in post #1694 as an answer to my question in post #1690.

In English convention (e.g. a book index) the “the” is disregarded, or placed at the end.

I think it’s appropriate to avoid renaming the title and put the “The” in parenthesis: (The) Song Name

What @ronpat did, I think, was to find a recording that used a suitable version of the title.

So if you can find a version of that title that’s written like you posted, I think it’s according to the rules to use. :slight_smile:

In the end the decision lies with @Gandalf, the game creator. He has already given us permission to skip letters we can’t find in a reasonable time as a last resort in order to keep the game going.
(Though I whish he hadn’t.)

#4336

What I usually did was to put “The” or “A” at the end (possibly in parentheses). I don’t think this works with any other word or phrase.

#4337

So you agree that…

[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard

…is a “R” title and not an “O” title. ?

coothead

#4338

I do.

