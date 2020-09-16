coothead: coothead: s this now an OK method: splitting an “R” title

so as to create an “O” title? .

Titles can be named different I guess. If you check here @ronpat is right :

[Remember the Days of the] Old Schoolyard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMRVixvG1xY

Not so much here:

Cat Stevens - Remember (the days of the Old Schoolyard)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6zFm__86ws

Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jg4ekLG9Zo

(You can edit your post if you like to have the Q title. )