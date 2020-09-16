[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
#4315

All My Sorrows – The Kingston Trio (1959)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-Im9CzRkIk

1 Like
#4316

Because You Loved Me - Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpl4if07ics

#4317

No, it is not.

Off topic)
I just wanted to mention, in case you didn’t know, that a space before the link avoids the Discourse automatic embedding.

1 Like
#4318

Coffee Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4319

Diamond Dogs - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36lWAcY9IXE

#4320

Evil (Is Going On) - Howlin’ Wolf

coothead

#4321

Facing Hell - Ozzy Osbourne

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLHMk2IU6r0

#4322

Gin Bottle Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4323

How Do You Sleep? - John Lennon

Zzzzzzzzz Zzzzzzzz Zzzzzzzzz

#4324

I Woke Up This Morning - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4325

Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) – The Temptations (1971)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1g3e3cgktZU

#4326

Katie Mae Blues - lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4327

Lady Stardust - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcKZEOsgvdI

1 Like
#4328

Moving On Out - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4329

Nobody Loves You (When You’re Down and Out) - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIYRbbHMesg

1 Like
#4330

[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard – Cat Stevens (1977)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFwDEqLQ0bA

#4331

Perry Mason - Ozzy Osbourne

(Remember the TV show?)

#4332

Is this now an OK method: splitting an “R” title
so as to create an “O” title? :wonky:.

I do understand that [The] is now considered to be OK…

https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/game-song-titles-a-z/332799/4256

coothead

1 Like
#4333

Titles can be named different I guess. If you check here @ronpat is right :
[Remember the Days of the] Old Schoolyard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMRVixvG1xY

Not so much here:
Cat Stevens - Remember (the days of the Old Schoolyard)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6zFm__86ws

Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jg4ekLG9Zo

(You can edit your post if you like to have the Q title. :upside_down_face: )

#4334

So are you saying that I could use something like this…

(You can’t) quit me baby - Queens Of The Stone Age

…as a “Q” title instead of a “Y” title?

My contention is that …

[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard

…is a “R” title and not an “O” title.

coothead