Xingu - Noporn
Zither - Doves
@droopsnoot, if you don’t want Discourse to embed the YT link, just put a space before the link.
Cheers. I’m not sure whether I do or not - is it a Bad Thing generally? I notice some others do, and some don’t.
All My Sorrows – The Kingston Trio (1959)
Because You Loved Me - Céline Dion
No, it is not.
I just wanted to mention, in case you didn’t know, that a space before the link avoids the Discourse automatic embedding.
Coffee Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins
Diamond Dogs - David Bowie
Evil (Is Going On) - Howlin’ Wolf
Facing Hell - Ozzy Osbourne
Gin Bottle Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) – The Temptations (1971)
Katie Mae Blues - lightnin’ Hopkins
Lady Stardust - David Bowie
Moving On Out - Lightnin’ Hopkins
Nobody Loves You (When You’re Down and Out) - John Lennon
[Remember The Days Of The] Old School Yard – Cat Stevens (1977)