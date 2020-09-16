[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4309

When We Were Young - Adele

coothead

#4310

Xingu - Noporn

#4311

You hold the key to my love in your hands - The Stranglers

#4312

Zither - Doves

#4313

#4315

All My Sorrows – The Kingston Trio (1959)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-Im9CzRkIk

#4316

Because You Loved Me - Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpl4if07ics

#4317

#4318

Coffee Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4319

Diamond Dogs - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36lWAcY9IXE

#4320

Evil (Is Going On) - Howlin’ Wolf

coothead

#4321

Facing Hell - Ozzy Osbourne

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLHMk2IU6r0

#4322

Gin Bottle Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4323

How Do You Sleep? - John Lennon

Zzzzzzzzz Zzzzzzzz Zzzzzzzzz

#4324

I Woke Up This Morning - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4325

Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) – The Temptations (1971)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1g3e3cgktZU

#4326

Katie Mae Blues - lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4327

Lady Stardust - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcKZEOsgvdI

#4328

Moving On Out - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4329

Nobody Loves You (When You’re Down and Out) - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIYRbbHMesg